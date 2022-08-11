Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HIII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 384,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,886. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

