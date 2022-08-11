Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 21,300 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.15% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.82. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.