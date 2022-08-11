Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CQP opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.92.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

