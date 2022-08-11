Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in July

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 7.6 %

CGIFF traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 6,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

