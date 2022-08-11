Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.98 million. Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Certara Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

