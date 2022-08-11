Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million. Certara also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,747. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

