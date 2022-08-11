Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.5 %

CENX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 3,834,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.