Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $42.75 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 26,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,592,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

