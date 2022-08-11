Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,877,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

