Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
