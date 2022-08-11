Centaur (CNTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,657.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $453,904.33 and $5,657.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

