Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.