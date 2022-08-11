Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $183.13 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $183.13 million and approximately $34.65 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

