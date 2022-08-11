CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director William Ingram Sells 19,096 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44.
NYSE CCCS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,498,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.
CCCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
