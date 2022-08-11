CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director William Ingram Sells 19,096 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,498,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,702,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 841,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

