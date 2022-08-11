CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.38

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $8.02. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 303,564 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,327 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,545,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 139,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $952,000.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.