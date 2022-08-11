CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.38

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $8.02. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 303,564 shares trading hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
