CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences Stock Performance

CBDL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 46,419,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,365,594. CBD Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About CBD Life Sciences

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

