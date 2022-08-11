CB Financial Services (CBFV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV):
- 8/9/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – CB Financial Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 7/24/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CB Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 3,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62.
CB Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
