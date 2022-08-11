CB Financial Services (CBFV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV):

8/9/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – CB Financial Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/24/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 3,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Get CB Financial Services Inc alerts:

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.