Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 417,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $898.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

