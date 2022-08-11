Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

RENEU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 11,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,405. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

