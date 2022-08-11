CarGurus (CARG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – CarGurus is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – CarGurus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

