Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Critical Contrast

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 474.71%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.36%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72% BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,197.51 -$25.24 million ($0.51) -2.27 BioCardia $1.01 million 25.91 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.97

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About BioCardia

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.