Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 172,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,074. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
