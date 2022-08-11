Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 172,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,074. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.