Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 13% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86. 713,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 872,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

