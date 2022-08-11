Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.08

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.08 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 20.19 ($0.24). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25), with a volume of 55,008 shares changing hands.

Carclo Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.03. The firm has a market cap of £15.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, Technical Plastics and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, diagnostics, optical, and electronic products.

