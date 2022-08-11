Captor Capital (CPTRF) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Captor Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Captor Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital Competitors 620 2020 2651 82 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Captor Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Captor Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -57.21% -39.48% -27.29% Captor Capital Competitors -899.31% 3.62% -0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Captor Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million -$14.68 million -0.62 Captor Capital Competitors $8.14 billion $2.14 billion -6.62

Captor Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Captor Capital peers beat Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

