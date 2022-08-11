Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 28 at Citigroup

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Monday.

Capita Stock Down 0.5 %

CPI stock opened at GBX 25.82 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.21. The company has a market capitalization of £434.88 million and a P/E ratio of 199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.68).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

