Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 70,546 shares traded.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

See Also

