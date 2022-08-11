Canandaigua National Corp Invests $246,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.