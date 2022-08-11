Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
CNQ opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.