Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

