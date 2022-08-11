Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 953.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crocs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Crocs by 18.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $256,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Crocs
In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Crocs Stock Performance
Shares of CROX stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Crocs Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
