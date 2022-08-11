Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $5,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

