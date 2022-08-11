Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.31. 30,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

