Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 44,600 Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after acquiring an additional 464,231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SA stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

