Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Calyxt Trading Up 10.0 %
CLXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,093. Calyxt has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.
About Calyxt
