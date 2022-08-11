Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Calyxt Trading Up 10.0 %

CLXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,093. Calyxt has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Calyxt alerts:

About Calyxt

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.