Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Price Up 6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 37,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 202,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

CXBMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

