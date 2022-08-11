Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.77

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.77 and traded as high as $42.63. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 107,909 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

