CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 1,067,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CAE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,565 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CAE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,653,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 285,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.