CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 1,067,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CAE by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

