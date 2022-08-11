BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

BZFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD opened at $1.90 on Thursday. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

