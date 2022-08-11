Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $287.07 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

