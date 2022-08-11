Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.