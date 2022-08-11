Burney Co. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 151,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $818.88 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.11.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

