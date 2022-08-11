Burney Co. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.