Burney Co. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

