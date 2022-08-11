Burney Co. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,195 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of Meritor worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritor by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor Price Performance

Meritor Profile

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

