Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.11% of Camping World worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Camping World by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Up 2.0 %

Camping World stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

