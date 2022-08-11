Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $254.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

