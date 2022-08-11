Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BURL opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.