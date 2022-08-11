Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 22.3% This Week

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

