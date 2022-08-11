Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,701.97

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,701.97 ($20.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,805.50 ($21.82). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,791.50 ($21.65), with a volume of 786,642 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,799.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,685.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,703.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.55), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($672,439.71). Insiders have sold a total of 83,434 shares of company stock valued at $135,045,529 in the last three months.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

