Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMBL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.64 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,019,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $48,801,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 667.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,239,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $30,879,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

